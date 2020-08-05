Progressive Women’s Association presented awards during the monthly meeting at the White Hall Museum.

Mary Ann Davis presented the 2020-2021 Business Associate of the Year Award to Dianne Sims Johnson, founder of Dianne’s Adult Health Day Care Center, and the Woman of the Year Award to Mary Jo Wilson, a Progressive Women’s Association member, according to a news release.

Johnson is married to the Rev. James Johnson, and they have four children. Dianne Johnson is a member of Amos Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, where she teaches the youth at Sunday School. Her main hobby is working crossword puzzles.

Johnson holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in community health gerontology from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Dianne’s Adult Health Day Care Center has been in business for 20 years. Their motto is: Every client is a person to be loved.

“This business provides a valuable service to our community,” according to the release.

Wilson, the 2020-2021 Woman of the Year Award honoree is described as “a very conscientious Progressive Women’s Association member.”

“She loves to cook and bake, and is always willing to bring whatever is needed for our events,” according to the release.

Wilson and her husband, Thomas, have two children, four grandchildren, and three great grandchildren; and they are all boys.

Wilson is a member of Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church, where she sings in the Sanctuary Choir. She also enjoys playing the piano and participating in Eastern Star. Wilson served as a telephone operator for the Pine Bluff Arsenal for 25 years, according to the release.

Meanwhile, during the Progressive Women’s Association meeting, Brenda Doucey, president, welcomed members and guests and presented the chapter history. The Progressive Chapter was chartered July 14, 1979. Bernice Foster was the last one to join so they could charter, and she is the last charter member left.

In the beginning, Progressive Women gave one scholarship a year for $500. They now give several young women scholarships for a $1,000 a year for four years provided the chapter has the funds.

Ann Douthit, one of the charter members, came up with the idea to get scholarship donors for $100 per year. The chapter also sells ads, has a fall auction, and raises money in other ways.

The chapter has given more than $100,000 in scholarships to deserving young women. A few years ago, the PWA Scholarship Fund was renamed the Ann Douthit Memorial Scholarship Fund in memory of Ann.

In other business, Alice Erwin presented Doucey with a gift certificate in appreciation of her hard work as president of the organization.

Foster installed the following officers for the next two years: president — Alice Erwin; vice president — Mary Ann Davis; secretary — Nancy Rosen; and treasurer — Pat Hooks.