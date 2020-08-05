The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N Alumni, Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Chapter, will hold its monthly meeting via conference call at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11.

The primary call-in number is 978-990-5000 and participant access code is 803130#, according to a news release.

The meeting will feature: UAPB Provost Robert Carr, Ph.D, who is also vice chancellor for academic affairs; Elbert Bennett, vice chancellor for student affairs; and, Christopher Robinson, senior executive associate athletic director. They will provide updates on the university’s program plans for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The standing committees will also report on proposed activities. All members and prospective members are encouraged to participate.

The decision to hold the conference call was based on the information, guidelines and recommendations about COVID-19.