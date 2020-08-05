Van Buren School District is offering two different options for students in the upcoming school year.

The first option reflects a traditional school model, with some differences. With this option, students will return to campus and attend classes in person. Teachers will utilize online teaching tools so in the event of a school closure, or the need for a student to quarantine at home, the schoolwork will be accessible outside of school as well.

There will also be virtual school days for students who choose the first option. These days will be Nov. 23 and 24, Feb. 15, and April 2. Campuses will be closed on these days and students and staff will work remotely.

The second option allows students to enroll in the River Valley Virtual Academy. This is a completely online course for students, but they may contact instructors both online and at the RVVA campus.

The last day to enroll a student in the RVVA is Aug. 7. Students are still allowed to participate in school activities if they are enrolled in the virtual academy. In a previous report, RVVA Coordinator Jennifer Feeny said that the academy offers flexible schedules, and has a student success rate of about 92% a year.

Feeny said that there are about 540 students currently enrolled in RVVA’s two-week orientation.

"While this school year will obviously look different than previous years, we are excited to welcome back our students and staff on August 24!" said an addition to the announcement of the instructional model options.