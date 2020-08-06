Construction of a new Dollar General Store is under way at 46 East Priddy in Magazine adding to what is becoming an impressive business district for a town of less than 900 – as of the 2010 Census.

While the Dollar General location, the fifth such store in Logan County, is the newcomer, and while the business district might be far from anything you’ll find in a metropolis, long gone are the days of having to leave the city for most items a family might require.

"The store will provide area residents with approximately 7,200 sales floor square feet and employ approximately six to 10 employees, depending on the individual needs of the store," a Dollar General spokesperson said in an email to the Booneville Democrat.

The spokesperson also said applications are being accepted at www.dollargeneral.com/careers.

While Dollar General, which is expected to be completed late this summer, will even extend clothing, cleaning, grocery and other purchasing options in the city, the newcomer comes to town on a road built, or at least rebuilt, by Arklahoma Industrial Refrigeration and owners Albert and Amy Littleton.

Besides its Arklahoma Industrial Refrigeration operations, which also has its headquarters in Magazine, the Arklahoma family of businesses includes a True Value hardware store, which replaced a general store in December of 2017.

The store initially housed a tire center but has since expanded to add a lumber shed and become a shopping option for farm and ranch supplies and equipment as well.

More recently the store added a guns and ammunition counter.

It all started, however, with the May 2017 purchase of Do Drop In, a Magazine mainstay which was completely remodeled inside and out after the purchase from the longtime owners, according to Arklahoma general manager Matt Scantling.

In June of 2018 the company established a dual business location east of town as South Logan County Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts and the Magazine Tire Center.

Across from the auto parts/tire center is Haller Motorwork, a company that specializes in heavy farm equipment sales.

Haller opened in February of 2008 and later expanded to include a house which has been converted to office space/showroom.

Haller offers McCormick, Deutz-Fahr, Kioti, and Bobcat tractors; Bob-cat, BigDog, RedMax, and Country Clipper lawn mowers; Claas hay tools, and many other short-lines.

"Just about anything you need for farming, gardening, and lawn care," said Joe Haller.

There are also seven full-time employees.

Both the auto parts/tire center and Haller Motorwork were annexed into the city limits through a 2018 vote.

In the town of Magazine you can also have a prescription filled at County Discount Pharmacy, utilize banking services at a First Western Bank branch, or visit a second convenience store in ZA Mart.

There’s also Mel’s Café, the specialty shop Let’s Sew, T-shirt specialists Khilling Printing, and The Old Bank Mercantile, where you’ll find new and used items including crafts.

While the Littletons have been instrumental in the growth of Magazine, Albert’s hometown, they didn’t stop there. They operate three more business in Waldron in Scott County, Amy’s hometown, including another hardware store, auto parts shop, and a tire shop in the former Walmart building on Highway 71.

"We opened seven retail locations in less than two years," Scantling said.

Combined, the Arklahoma entities employ between 80 and 85 people.

Scantling says while the company isn’t ruling out expanding, the heavy workload for the past couple of years has necessitated some recovery time.