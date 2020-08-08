Unified Christian Alliance Inc. recently announced winners of its 21st annual Baby Show, a scholarship fundraiser, according to a news release.

Winners were:

First Place — Raya M. Lee, the daughter of Steven and Raven Lee and the granddaughter of Ricky and Odesta Thomas. She enjoys gymnastics, learning and hanging out with family. The pageant was the highlight of her summer. Raya’s sponsor was Jennifer Lee, according to a news release.

Second Place — Aubri K. Walters, the daughter of Kalia Thomas and Armani Walters. She is the granddaughter of Karen Rodgers, Sandy Thomas, Edwina Wilson and Trent Wilson and great-grandaughter of Lee and Lueretha Mixon. Aubri enjoys singing ABC’s and washing cars. She considers her first pageant a great success, according to the release. Aubri’s Sponsor was Deborah Thomas.

The Baby Show was held on July 25 at Pine Bluff Regional Park and the organization followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unified Christian Alliance, a local nonprofit organization, held the Baby Show as part of the fund-raising efforts for the Baccalaureate Scholarship Program. Proceeds benefit high school seniors who choose to attend the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, according to Jennifer Lee, president and founder of Unified Christian Alliance.

Seven baccalaureate scholarships were awarded for the 2020-2021 school year from funds raised by the 2020 Baby Show contestants and donations.

“Our Precious Pearls” was the 2020 Baby Show theme. Winners were based on talent and funds raised for scholarships. They received a crown, sash, trophy, certificate, free photo shoot and gifts.

Steven Mays Jr., scholarship recipients, parents and board members congratulated and encouraged the participants. Board members also included Douglas Allen, Brittnei Austin, Joyce Butler, Betty Lagrone, Jean Holloman, Dexter Lee, Steven Mays Jr., Chrishauna Roberts, Deborah Mixon Thomas and Carl Whimper.

Both girls and boys are welcome to enter the Baby Show. Donations are tax deductible and there are no deadlines for general community contributions. Details: Jennifer Lee, jenniferlee1321@sbcglobal or 870-692-0257.