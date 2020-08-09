Under normal circumstances, Tim Mounts responds to one overdose call each week.

Now Mounts, a paramedic supervisor for Fort Smith EMS, responds to two or three such calls. And he only mans one truck in three to four shifts in that time.

He said COVID-19, which has forced people into social isolation and uncertainty about the future, has likely contributed to this significant increase.

"I’ve ran into a couple of people who have overdosed over the past few days, most of them accidentally," Mounts said. "Most of them will say, ‘This truck came out or that truck came out.’"

Fort Smith paramedics from May to July have on average responded to 50 overdose calls per week — a 40%-60% response increase to these kinds of calls from the first four months of the year, said Fort Smith EMS Director Tim Hearn. The local numbers reflect the statewide ones — Arkansas from March through July has seen a 130% administration increase in the opioid counter agent naloxone, according to the Arkansas Drug Director’s office.

The region was already ravaged by drug addiction. The price of methamphetamine, the longstanding hard drug of choice, had dropped 50% from 2017 to 2019 due to supply and demand. In 2019, drug traffickers pumped it into the region, which already had one of the highest opioid prescription rates per capita in the state.

Officials at the time were concerned the Fort Smith region lacked adequate resources to treat the drug, which recovery coach Austin Coats estimated more than half the clients at Harbor House Recovery Center used. Mounts said he’s recently seen the prevalence of narcotics likely containing the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl at his overdose calls.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March, the wait list for beds at Harbor House has almost doubled. Paramedics, recovery specialists and law enforcement officials have faced obstacles in fighting the drug culture while also adhering to safety measures. And drug users in the region for a time paid even more for their fix as cartels were prohibited from trafficking their substances into the United States.

These realities don’t account for the mental toll the pandemic has taken on both users and people who otherwise might not have turned to drugs, officials say.

"If people are locked up in their house, they’re going to get more depressed, they’re going to turn to more alternative measures to take care of that depression. That’s the facts; that’s just who we are. So to say the pandemic doesn’t have anything to do with it would be kind of naïve," Mounts said.

An inflated market, an isolated population

Measures put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Arkansas created an environment that lends itself to drug use, officials say. But they also say drug trends were affected by economic effects of virus precautions.

The southwest border of the United States has been closed since March 21 to prevent the international spread of the virus, thus keeping cartels from trafficking drugs into the country. This created an inflation in the U.S. drug market during March and April, said 12th and 21st District Drug Task Force Director Paul Smith.

The drug users in the Fort Smith region were willing to pay full price.

"We saw the families and children suffer more because of (the price increase)," Smith said.

Despite the closed border, federal officials have seized almost as much heroin and almost twice as much meth in the 2020 fiscal year to July as they had in the 2019 fiscal year, according to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. Narcotics investigators in the region saw the price of drugs level off in May and then fall back down to normal levels in June and July as cartels found effective ways to push drugs into the states.

This was around the same time EMTs saw their spike in overdose calls.

Measures like prohibited gathering in social spaces from mid-March to the beginning of May also contributed to drug addiction, Smith said. Coats said human interaction is not only an important part of recovery but also of staying away from drugs in the first place.

Smith in December also said perceived hopelessness contributes to drug addiction. An estimated 12,600 people lost their jobs in the Fort Smith region from restrictions placed on businesses, according to Western Arkansas Planning and Development District officials.

Work Fort Smith Director Miles Crawford in April said widespread joblessness is a predicting factor in widespread drug abuse.

"We could almost expect to see this increase," Smith said.

Another way to die

First responders and investigators commonly face challenges when trying to prevent drug abuse. But COVID-19 has made their fight even tougher.

COVID-19 has increased the risk of all EMS calls but especially overdoses, Mounts said. This is because the patient is unable to tell the paramedics if they have been exposed to the virus until after he or she has been resuscitated.

Mounts said paramedics perform the same procedures on overdose patients as they had before the pandemic, but now with increased safety protocols. While these protocols add additional elements to "what can already be a difficult or stressful job," Mounts and his fellow paramedics do them anyway.

"We still have a person there who we’re not going to let die no matter what," Mounts said.

Smith said members of his team didn’t execute as many search warrants at the beginning of the pandemic. The search warrants the Drug Task Force typically executes result in the arrest of multiple drug dealers and the seizure of large quantities of drugs that would otherwise be distributed on the streets of Fort Smith and the surrounding areas.

The Drug Task Force has since established social distancing and personal protective equipment protocols to ensure they can continue their work.

"We just adjusted with the pandemic, and now we’re back to normalcy," Smith said.

"At the end of the day, if we don’t get up and go back to work, who takes care of everybody else?" Mounts said.

A complicated recovery

Even if drug users want to recover, the obstacles they would have had to navigate anyway have been complicated even further.

Drug users seeking a bed at Harbor House now might have to wait four months to get into one of its 33 residential beds and four detox beds. This is up from a wait time that under normal circumstances can stretch up to two months, Coats said.

Like narcotics investigators and paramedics, Coats and others at Harbor House have seen drug addiction, and thus intakes, spike in the area. But Coats also says the wait list has increased because Harbor House’s treatment centers are some of the only treatment centers open in Arkansas.

"People call me saying, ‘Look, I need help. I’m in a different part of the state, and you’re the only people who are taking people right now,’" he said.

A longer wait time for treatment can translate to more drug use as they wait to get in, Coats said. He also said the wait time could prompt drug users to use more heavily because they know they will eventually receive treatment. This, in turn, can increase the likelihood of overdoses.

Once a bed opens up, a drug user must recover in a different Harbor House than he would outside the pandemic. Family visits have been prohibited. In-person meetings with recovery coaches have been limited. And clients are limited from coming into the building except on specific instances like medical calls, meals and counselor groups.

COVID-19 also affected clients in the criminal justice system, Coats said.

"I’ve got people who are in treatment right now who are either here or in drug court or probation or parolees who because of the virus were not able to report to their probation officers anymore because the offices were shut down, which in turn means they were not being drug tested, which means there was no accountability there," Coats said.

Sebastian County Circuit Judge Stephen Tabor said drug testing has resumed. But drug court members can still only get counseling through Zoom meetings, he said.

Outside of Harbor House, some recovery groups have stopped meeting because of the number of people present at their meetings. Recovery workers also can’t take their clients to the meetings, Coats said.

Coats, a former heroin user, said human connection is "an integral part" of recovery. Because of this, Harbor House personnel have taken their clients outside for recreational activities as much as they can.

This helps compensate for services that would otherwise be offered, Coats said.

"I want these guys to have their support systems back that are readily available," he said. "I think it’s made it very difficult on them."

An ’age-old problem’ in unprecedented times

The pandemic has presented problems at all levels of drug abuse prevention, and thus people at all levels have tried to address it.

But sometimes, it’s left them with more questions than answers.

"I don’t know how we can fix it," Smith said, adding that drug addiction is an "age-old problem" that people struggled to prevent before COVID-19.

Mounts recommended family members with loved ones who are addicted to drugs have a naloxone kit on hand in case of an overdose. If the family member does overdose, he said, the family members should make sure his or her airway is clear and call 911.

Smith and others in drug enforcement have continued their drug education efforts in the schools like they did before the pandemic. He said they encourage people not to use drugs whenever they can, especially when they’re reaching an age where they may start using.

"Any time we advocate for not using drugs or staying away, we do it, but I don’t know what the answer is," he said.

Harbor Behavior Health has partnered with state and federal agencies for the Promoting Positive Emotions program, which offers free behavioral health services free of charge to Arkansans. Harbor personnel plan to treat their clients with the best possible care while preventing the spread of the virus as much as they can, Coats said.

And despite the pandemic, Coats’s clients are determined to overcome drug addiction, he said.

"It’s hit them hard, but for the most part, they’re motivated to change their lives. It’s another obstacle they’ll have to overcome, but they’re motivated to overcome for sure," Coats said.