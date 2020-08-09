Crawford County
Automaniacs LLC, Billy Piovesan, 2715 Old Uniontown Road, Van Buren.
Humble Homestead LLC, Radonna H. Sangster, 735 Thorman Lane, Van Buren.
La Bella Day Spa LLC, M. Sean Bristerr, 724 Fayetteville Ave., Alma.
Reeds Renovation LLC, John Lewis Reed, 9309 Sunset Lane, Cedarville.
Johnson County
BYC Marketing LLC, Robert Aaron Connor, 174 Couny Road 3610, Lamar.
Logan County
Liberty Infomatics Limited Company, Crockett Hopper, 72 W. Second St., Booneville.
Sebastian County
Nenee's Dolls Inc., Louise Tereze Horton, 9031 Bryn Mawr Circle, Fort Smith.
OT Godfather Foundation, Michael Day, 706 Martin Drive, Fort Smith.
Saturday Morning Prayer & Outreach Ministry, Mary Frances Lester, 1618 N. 33 St., Fort Smith.
A Modern Touch Tile & Home Solutions LLC, John PAdamson Sr., 6820 S. Seventh St., Fort Smith.
Ataraxis Home Inspection Group LLC, John Ivan Childress III, 9505 Chad Colley Boulevard, No. 1113, Fort Smith.
Casey Brown Insurance Agency LLC, Casey Brown, 12010 Highway 71 S., Suite B, Fort Smith.
Covenant Commercial Construction LLC, Justin R. Green, 8200 Chad Colley Boulevard, Fort Smith.
Elite Tile & Renovations LLC, Kendall Terry, 317 Cherrybark Place, Greenwood.
Esquire Steakhouse Ltd Co., 1530 W. Center St., Suite 3, Greenwood.
Fierce Faith Fitness LLC, Tammy Edwards, 306 W. Center St., Greenwood.
Galere Financial Group LLC, Josiah Canady, 715 N. 14th St., Fort Smith.
Group Four Commercial Properties LLC, Sara Viguet Goodwin, 3503 Free Ferry Road, Fort Smith.
Lock-It-Down Van Buren No. 1 LLC, Shanita Christian, 610 Towson Ave., Fort Smith.
MLG Global Marketing LLC, Michael Lloyd Groomer, 6720 New Hope Road, Hackett.
Oak Bower Construction & Development LLC, Cory Green, 8200 Chad Colley Boulevard, Fort Smith.
Pendergrass Bancshares LLC, Eric Pendergrass, 925 S. H St., Fort Smith.
Redeeming Love Designs LLC, Crystal Pickens, 1317 Burnham Road, Fort Smith.
Schumacher Enterprises LLC, Timothy Schumacher, 2909 Edgewater Drive, Greenwood.
Star Affiliates LLC, Anthony Lee Startzman, 900 Division St., Greenwood.
VBSF LLC, Justin Green, 8200 Chad Colley Boulevard, Fort Smith.