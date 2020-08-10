The Gould City Council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at the Gould City Hall Courtroom. Meetings are open to the public, according to a news release. Details: Gould Mayor Matthew Smith, 870-263-4416.
