Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued an executive order Friday that allows Arkansans to vote absentee if they are concerned voting in person may be a risk to their health or the health of others because of COVID-19.

Executive Order 20-44 also allows elections officials to start processing the absentee ballots a week earlier than usual to allow for an anticipated increase in the number of absentee voters. He issued the executive order in response to an official request from the Arkansas Association of County Clerks.

"This order affirms Secretary of State John Thurston’s position that the fear of exposure to COVID-19 or of exposing others at the polls is reason enough for a voter to cast an absentee ballot," Hutchinson said in a news release. "If a significant number of voters chooses that option, elections officials could be overwhelmed. We’ve already seen a significant increase in the number of applications for absentee ballots. This executive order builds in extra time for them to process and authenticate absentee ballots to ensure an accurate count and a fair election."

The additional number of days for processing ballots will coincide with the 15-day early voting period. During that time, elections officials will be allowed to process only the registration information from the outer envelopes of an absentee ballot. By Arkansas law, they will not be permitted to open the ballots and count absentee votes until 8:30 a.m. election day. The deadlines for applying for an absentee ballot and submitting a completed ballot remain the same.

Hutchinson noted in early July he was working to address concerns of infection from COVID-19 and how it could qualify people to request an absentee ballot for the 2020 election.

It was the first step in getting as many Arkansans to vote as possible, the governor said.

An absentee vote is different from mail-in voting because in order to apply for an absentee vote, the requester must be a registered voter.

Arkansans can request absentee ballots through Oct. 27. The ballots themselves must be received by 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3, Election Day.

In order to fund the postage and related costs, the Arkansas State Department expected to use CARES funding that is meant to help with costs generated by the coronavirus pandemic.

There will also, as usual, be a two-week time frame for early voting in person. This year, the state is looking into disposable styluses so there is less of a chance of spreading the virus through shared equipment.

In order to request an absentee ballot, registered voters can contact their county clerk or go to sos.arkansas.gov under the elections tab.