A Detroit man was accused on Saturday of assaulting and threatening to kill his girlfriend while visiting friends in Fort Smith.

Adrian B. Reid was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony aggravated assault on a family or household member and first-degree terroristic threatening and misdemeanor first-degree interfering with emergency communications. Reid’s girlfriend told Fort Smith police he choked her and placed a gun in her mouth, according to the arrest report.

Reid’s girlfriend, who police found around 9 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Burnham Road, told police he tried to fondle her and became angry when she tried to push him off. He accused her of sleeping with another man, and when she challenged his notion, he jumped on top of her and choked her until she couldn’t breathe. The woman was able to get Reid off her, but he elbowed her near her eye, causing her to fall.

Reid then tried to tie her wrists with the pillow cases on the bed, pulled out his handgun, placed it in her mouth and said "I’ll kill you b----." His girlfriend was able to pull the magazine out of the gun and tossed it away, the report states.

The woman tried to call the police from the room, but Reid had disconnected it and kept her from finding her cellphone. After several hours, Reid gathered his things and left the room.

Police upon arrival noticed the woman had red marks on her neck and a bruise and a knot near her eye. Reid later told authorities he thought his girlfriend was sleeping around with the man next door and that she might have gotten the injuries while having sex with him.

Police found Reid at an address the woman provided took him to the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center.

Reid was held Tuesday in the Detention Center without bond. He is set to appear in Sebastian County Circuit Court at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.