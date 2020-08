The Pine Bluff Jefferson County Economic Opportunities Commission/Central Delta Community Action Agency (PBJCEOC/CDCAA) will hold its board of directors meeting by teleconference.

The call will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20. To join the call, dial 1-501-399-4980 and PIN 277508, according to a news release. Details: EOC, 870-536-0046.