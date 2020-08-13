Dr. Kim Jackson, MD, has joined the staff of Little Rock Allergy & Asthma Clinic, which also has offices at Pine Bluff, North Little Rock and Benton.

Jackson will specialize in the treatment of pediatric and adult allergy, asthma and immunodeficiency disorders. She enjoys caring for her patients, talking to them, and helping them understand their conditions while with them to improve their overall health and well-being, according to a news release.

She was born and spent her early childhood in Vietnam before moving with her family to Nashville, AR, where she graduated from high school. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Arkansas Tech University and holds a medical degree from the American University of the Caribbean.

Jackson completed a three-year residency in internal medicine at Louisiana State University at Shreveport, where she also finished her fellowship training in allergy and immunology.

She has been published within the fields of allergy, immunology, and internal medicine, and has made oral presentations at local and national professional conferences. She is board certified in internal medicine, according to the release.