Southeast Arkansas College (SEARK) will implement new “HyFlex” classes for Fall 2020 with three options to attend college.

Students still have the option to come to campus to attend class. However, that same class will be broadcast live via Zoom as well as recorded and uploaded online, according to Gina Teel, vice president of academic affairs.

“The HyFlex format gives students three different ways to attend the same class,” Teel said.

If students don’t feel comfortable attending in person, they can attend the Zoom session or watch the class videos later.

SEARK president Steven Bloomberg said the college has implemented special protocols to ensure the safety of students, faculty, and staff to the highest degree possible.

These protocols include a mandatory mask policy, social distancing in hallways and classrooms, and one-way foot traffic through buildings. Classrooms will be sanitized after each session.

“This pandemic has already interrupted life as we know it,” Bloomberg said. “We are committed to doing everything possible to ensure it doesn’t interrupt our students’ abilities to pursue their educations.”

Despite the extra safety precautions on campus, Bloomberg acknowledged that some students are still hesitant about attending class in person — thus the introduction of the HyFlex options this Fall.

“Students shouldn’t have to worry about feeling safe while they’re trying to learn. So we are using the HyFlex to give students every option possible to continue their education,” he said.

Teel noted that HyFlex classes will help with more than just COVID concerns. For example, students will not have to worry about schedules.

“If a student needs two classes but both are scheduled at the same time, it doesn’t matter with the HyFlex,” Teel said. “You can enroll in both and take one in person or by Zoom, and then watch the other one later — or watch both later. You don’t have to decide upfront how you want to attend — you can choose as you go. The possibilities are endless.”

SEARK’s classes will begin Monday, Aug. 24, and registration is still open. Financial aid is available to those who qualify.

Details: www.seark.edu, 870-543-5900 or SEARK offices Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon at 1900 S. Hazel St., Pine Bluff.