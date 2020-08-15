Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a man who allegedly robbed a bank on Tuesday.

Mauricio Diaz has been formally accused by officials of robbing Armstrong Bank, 2930 Old Greenwood Road, on Tuesday afternoon. Diaz allegedly stole roughly $6,000 from the bank during the hold up, according to the incident report.

Bank robbery is a federal crime.

A bank employee told Fort Smith police Diaz waited in line and handed her a note saying he had a gun when he got to the window. When she opened the first drawer to give him money, he told her to open the second one because there wasn’t much money in the first one, she said.

The employee gave Diaz the money in $20 and $1 bills from the second drawer. Bank employees were unsure of the exact amount, the report states.

Diaz after taking the cash ran out of the bank and fled south on Old Greenwood Road on foot. The employee pushed the hold up alarm as he left.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Fort Smith Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (479) 709-5116. A caller may also contact Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME, where an anonymous tip may result in a cash reward up to $1,000.