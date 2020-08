Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Deputy Secretary Eric Hargan of the Department of Health and Human Services will announce today the recipients of grants from HHS to increase access to health care in rural communities.

The announcement will take place at 10:30 a.m. from the Governor’s Conference Room in the State Capitol and will be live-streamed at the goverrnor’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/GovernorAsaHutchinson/live.