The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments which include restaurants, bars, daycares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

The following are the results of food safety inspections conducted by the Jefferson County Health Unit:

• CHEF LEE, 502 MALLARD LOOP, Date of inspection into complaint Aug. 12. No violations recorded on report. This complaint assessment regards complaint #6533 only, the inspection report said.

• KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN, 2707 W. 28th Ave. Date of inspection Aug. 12. No paper towels provided at front or back hand washing sink. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each hand washing sink in food preparation, toilet and ware washing areas. Paper towels were provided during inspection. Observed an accumulation of food residue on cooking equipment, shelving, and counter tops (especially where food and drink machine are located and near the drive thru). Nonfood contact surfaces should be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residues. Observed trash can containing food debris in kitchen area not covered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food debris should be covered when not in continuous use. Floors, walls, and ceilings in kitchen are unclean. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

• LEON’S CATFISH, #18 Chapel Village. Date of inspection Aug. 12. Observation: Observed pest in the kitchen area. Corrective Action: Maintain the premises free of insects, rodents, and other pests. The presence of insects, rodents, and other pests shall be controlled to eliminate their presence on the PREMISES by (A) Routinely inspecting incoming shipments of FOOD and supplies; (B) Routinely inspecting the PREMISES for evidence of pests; (C) Using methods, if pests are found, such as trapping devices or other means of pest control and (D) Eliminating harborage conditions. Observation: Observed trash cans containing food residue being stored uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be stored covered when not in continuous use. Observation: Floors in established are unclean. Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

• SAM’S SOUTHERN EATERY, 1704 E. Harding Ave. Date of inspection Aug. 12. Out of paper towels at hand sink. Hand sink resupplied during assessment. Did not see thermometers in all food coolers. Keep them visible at all times. Fly traps look to be full. Remove full traps. Food preparation workers without hair restraints. Wear effective hair restraints. Observation: USA Food Program shows “business has expired license.” Corrective Action: It is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit. Contact the billing office at 501- 661-2171 to ensure that you are in compliance with the law.

• TASTY-DONUTS, 8021 Dollarway Road. Date of inspection Aug. 12. Observed a single use container being reused. Single service containers should not be reused. Observed a cardboard box lining the floor near three compartment sink. Absorbent materials should not be used on floors.

• C B MARKET, P. O. Box 121, Wabbaseka. Date of inspection Aug. 11. Observation: Observed cold unit out of temperature , was 51 degrees. [List food item(s), temperature, and unit] Corrective Action: Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed flour stored directly on the floor. Food must be stored Six inches above the floor. To be in compliance with established regulations.

• CHICKEN HOUSE, 106 N. First St., Wabbaseka. Date of follow-up inspection Aug. 11. No violations reported.

• HUDDLE HOUSE, 7735 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Aug. 11. Observed dishes in the front hand washing sink. A hand washing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than hand washing. Observed cook using single use gloves for touching raw bacon to place on the grill and not changing them out before handling spatula. Single use gloves shall be used for only one task and no other purpose and discarded when damaged or soiled, or when interruptions occur in the operation. Sausage (113 degrees F) in warmer is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept hot at a temperature of 135.0°F or above, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Sliced tomatoes (47 degrees F) and diced onions (48 degrees F) in prep cooler, mushrooms and jalapenos (58 degrees F) in refrigerator near juice dispenser, and sour cream (58 degrees F) in refrigerator near soda dispenser are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Some counter tops throughout facility are unclean and need to be cleaned. Observed trash cans containing food residue that are being stored uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use. Floors in facility, especially under cooking equipment, shelving, and in walk in cooler are unclean and need to be cleaned.

• L. A. DAVIS - ARAMARK, 1301 L.A. Prexy Davis Drive. Date of inspection Aug. 13. Observation: Freezer is unclean and needs to be cleaned. Equipment food contact surfaces to sight and touch.

• FRIENDSHIP ASPIRE ACADEMY SE CAMPUS, 1501 W. 73rd Ave. Date of opening inspection Aug. 13. No test strips observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Okay to operate.

• LIL D’S RESTAURANT, 412 E. Harding Ave. Date of inspection Aug. 14. Observation: Observed potatoes salad at 54 degree in refrigerator. Corrective Action: Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Food was placed in a refrigerator during time of inspection. Observation: Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer. [internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer]. Corrective Action: Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature. Observed outside grill not covered. All outer openings of a food establishment should be protected against the entry of insects and rodents. Observed rib tips stored directly on the floor. Food shall be protected from contamination by storing in a clean dry location where it is not exposed to splash, dust, or other contamination and at least 6 inches above the floor. Observed single service item being stored directly on the floor. Single service items shall at least six inches above the floor to prevent contamination. Observed zero footcandles of light in kitchen area

• PINE BLUFF HIBACHI, 4804 Dollarway Road. Date of inspection Aug. 17. Consumer advisory not noted on menu. Consumer advisory needed for some items served raw on menu. Observed some used wiping cloths being stored on counter tops. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment.