During Monday night’s meeting, the Fort Smith Public School (FSPS) Board of Education unanimously decided to move forward with assembling a committee to come up with a new name for Albert Pike Elementary School.

Two members of the community spoke regarding this issue, one in favor of changing the name and one opposed.

Veteran Andrew McMinn voiced his support for changing the name of a school named after someone who "actively took the lives of American soldiers." McMinn has a child in 4th grade at Albert Pike Elementary and further noted that "symbols matter" when naming buildings, especially schools.

Ball Oliver stood against changing the name and asked "why now?" Her point was that this information about Pike was not new, that he was a Confederate general was always known. Oliver also called schools "a place to learn, not a place to feel good."

Board member Wade Gilkey also raised the question of "why now?" and suggested waiting until the coronavirus was under control, stating that they should focus on the crisis at hand first. Gilkey pointed out that he is not against changing the name.

Board member Susan McFerran countered by asking "why not now?" She further stated that changing the name was the only clear choice for the board to make.

McFerran pointed out that kids are going to ask about why the school is named what it is and that the story of Pike is "not pleasant."

During the discussion, board member Dalton Person pointed out that this change was not immediate and that a vote Monday night was only to get the process started so that the name would be changed by next school year.

Vice President Talicia Richardson stated that changing the name of the school was "a matter of respect" for those who are hurt by the story of Pike and his actions.

The next step for FSPS is to form a committee to set up a timetable in which to come up with a new name. Board member Yvonne Keaton-Martin suggested that those who were questioning if the school should be renamed to get involved and join that committee.

In some closing remarks, Person quoted Mark Twain and Lou Holtz who have both been credited with saying, "It’s never the wrong time to do the right thing."