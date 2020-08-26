On Friday, Paris Superintendent Dr. Wayne Fawcett announced that the Paris School District would be following a split-schedule when students returned to campus on Monday, August 24.

Paris School has implemented a split schedule for Kindergarten for several years, which has lessened the stress on those students and parents, allowing teachers to concentrate on fewer students each day. The administration followed that example and given all of the significant changes this year, the district decided on bringing in only two groups of students on Monday and Tuesday. Elementary parents were notified last week if their child would return to campus on Monday or Tuesday.

“PES contacted parents to only bring in 1/2 of a class at each grade level so students would have more individualized time and time for virtual to come to meet with teachers,” said Fawcett.

5th and 8th-grade middle school students returned to campus on Monday, while 6th and 7th-grade middle school students returned on Tuesday. On Monday, 9th and 12th-grade high school students returned to campus and 10th and 11th-grade students returned on Tuesday.

“Fifth grade did not get to tour the MS in the spring and had not had much experience at the building. Same situation with ninth grade at HS. By bringing in the newbies (5th & 9th), we could give them individual attention with teachers from other grade levels assisting.”

Fawcett said that bringing in 8th & 12th students allowed those with the most experience on the campus to quickly get a feel for the new requirements i.e., masks, distancing, sanitizing, etc.”

Virtual students were also allowed on the designated grade days to meet their teachers. All students returned to campus on Wednesday.

Fawcett said, “We want to assure all parents that we have taken the necessary precautions to make our students safe.”

Necessary precautions include that masks are required for all K-12 students, but with mask breaks will be given. Extra sanitizing will be done throughout the day in all buildings, students will be asked to wash their hands frequently and to use hand sanitizer and social distancing will be practiced whenever possible.

To prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus within the school district staff and student body, the school district administration asks all parents/guardians and all employees to notify the designated Point of Contact immediately when the following occurs:

• Someone in the household has tested positive for COVID-19.

• Someone in the household has been identified as a Close Contact to a positive case of COVID-19 and is requiring quarantine and/or recommended to be tested for COVID-19.

• Students attending on-site and employees who are being tested for COVID-19. If symptomatic, students/staff should remain in quarantine pending results of their COVID-19 test.

“We look forward to seeing all students on Wednesday when all students return.”