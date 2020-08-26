Pine Bluff Virtual Blues and Soul Summer Set will feature Pine Bluff native Karen Wolfe, the Princess of Soul and Blues, according to a news release.

Explore Pine Bluff will feature Wolfe at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, in a virtual performance at https://www.explorepinebluff.com/summersets. This series airs every second and fourth Thursday and Friday from 7-8 p.m. with one night of deejaying and the other night of musical artists with Pine Bluff-roots.

Born and raised in Pine Bluff, Wolfe grew up singing gospel music. In 1992, she transitioned from gospel to blues after marrying Gary Wolfe, the brother-in-law of soul-blues singer Denise LaSalle. Karen Wolfe was hired as LaSalle’s backing vocalist, according to a news release.

“Internationally known for her blues, soul, and gospel music, Karen Wolfe is our featured performer on this Friday’s online Virtual Blues and Soul Summer Set Series. Karen will be doing more than just singing; she’ll also be telling stories about her connection to Pine Bluff,” according to the release.

After spending several years touring with LaSalle, Wolfe signed with B&J Records to record her debut album, First Time Out, in 2006. Three years later, she released A Woman Needs a Strong Man, which featured the hit single Man Enough, now considered an anthem for strong women everywhere. In 2012, she switched to Coday Records for her next album, Telling It Like It Is. The same label released No Regrets in 2015. Then, in the summer of 2017, she released That Chick Ain’t Me, the first single from her fifth album. She ushered in 2018 with her second release entitled You Ain’t Woman Enough, according to the release.

Details: Explore Pine Bluff at https://www.explorepinebluff.com/summersets.