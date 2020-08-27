This morning, the Arkansas Supreme Court, in a 6 to 1 vote, ruled that both the Redistricting and Ranked-Choice amendments do not qualify for the November ballot.

Jonelle Fulmer and County Judge Joseph Wood, Co-Chairs of Arkansans for Transparency, issued the following statement:

“We applaud the Supreme Court’s decision to keep these deceitful measures off the November ballot. This is a huge victory for Arkansans in our continued fight against billionaire-backed, out-of-state liberals who want nothing more than to wholly manipulate our system of democracy. We’re also grateful to Senator Tom Cotton for his leadership and for raising awareness about the dangerous consequences of these amendments. Arkansas voters deserve transparency at the ballot box, and that’s exactly what we’re getting with today’s decision.”