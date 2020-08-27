The Arkansas Department of Health website, tracking the spread of the virus in the state, added 10 cases to the cumulative count of COVID-19 for Logan County since last Monday bringing the total positive count to 347, with 66 recoveries and leaving 58 active cases. This is the lowest number of cases added in a week since June.

There are twenty-five active addresses in Logan County with two addresses on the north side of the county and twenty-three addresses in the southside of the county.

“There may be more than one active case per address, but I don’t have that information,” said Logan County Judge Ray Gack.

Paris Mayor Daniel Rogers confirmed that one of the north side active cases is in Paris.

On Friday, August 21, there were 89 cumulative positive resident cases, up two cases from the previous week and 69 cumulative staff positive cases at the Booneville Human Development Center. Logan County currently only has one COVID attributed death.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced during a press conference that Friday, August 21, marked the 4th highest day in Arkansas for virus cases.

“It could be that we had a large number of cases come in from an inmate population. It could be we had a cluster of cases in an area or multiple areas that impacted us on that one particular day.”

Arkansas now stands at 56,574 positive cases, with 5,636 of those cases currently active and 687 deaths.

Among bordering counties, Sebastian County has reported the most deaths with 29 and Yell County has had 21. Pope County has had 14; Johnson County has reported three deaths, Franklin County has had two deaths attributed to the virus. Scott County remains at zero deaths.