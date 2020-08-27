As Hurricane Laura comes further inland it is expected to hit Arkansas at tropical storm force, with the southern areas seeing wind gusts by 10 am.

Central Arkansas will see the wind and rain between 10 am and 1 pm. Heavy wind, flooding and isolated tornadoes are a concern as the storm moves through the area. Expect wind gusts of between 50 - 60 mph.

While northern areas of the state will not see as wind gusts as strong as other areas, they could potentially still see flooding and isolated tornadoes.

As of 9:30 am, most areas of central and southern Arkansas are under either a tropical storm watch/warning, a first for the natural state.