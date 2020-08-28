House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., will give away food in a drive-thru event at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3.

The GoFresh USA food distribution is in partnership with THE LEGACY CENTER at West Dumas, according to a news release.

It will be first come, first served while quantities last. All persons are being asked to wear masks and social distancing will be observed.

Drivers will travel from Walnut Street, turn east onto 4th Avenue (one way) and travel along the railroad tracks to Pine Street. Turn south (right) on Pine Street (one way) and travel to the parking lot on the east side of the street where the food will be located. For updates visit www.houseofbreadark.org and Saint Mary Harris on Facebook.

All persons will stay in their vehicles while the volunteer staff load in their food supply. If there is more than one family per car, each family (no more than three) will be issued a ticket upon checking in, according to the release.

Current customers will only need to roll down the passenger window and present their ID. New customers can go online to download the registration form at www.houseofbreadark.org.

The GoFresh event is a monthly food distribution partnership that will supply special relief during the COVID-19 pandemic and throughout the summer. More than $200,000 in food service value has already been approved for support for the citizens of Pine Bluff, according to the release.

To volunteer, donate or to for more information, call 870-872-2196, email houseofbread0894@sbcglobal.net or visit the website at www.houseofbreadark.org.