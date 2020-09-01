OMAHA, Neb. — The Institute for Supply Management, formerly the Purchasing Management Association, began formally surveying its membership in 1931 to gauge business conditions.

The Creighton Economic Forecasting Group uses the same methodology as the national survey to consult supply managers and business leaders. Creighton University economics professor Ernie Goss oversees the report.

The overall index ranges between 0 and 100. Growth neutral is 50, and a figure greater than 50 indicates growth in that factor over the next three to six months. A figure below 50 indicates decline.

Here are the state-by-state results for August:

Arkansas: Arkansas' overall index rose to 63.0 from July's 61.0. Components from the survey were: new orders at 74.0, production or sales at 72.6, delivery lead time at 75.4, inventories at 40.9, and employment at 52.1. "According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, since the onset of COVID-19, the state's manufacturing sector has lost approximately 15,000 jobs, a decline of 9.4%," Goss said.

Iowa: The overall index in Iowa inched above growth neutral, climbing to 56.4 from 50.9 in July. Components of the August index were: new orders at 72.5, production. or sales at 67.7, delivery lead time at 66.5, employment at 48.0, and inventories at 43.6. "According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, since the onset of COVID-19, the state's manufacturing sector has lost approximately 6,000 jobs, a decline of 2.7%, with transportation equipment manufacturing accounting for a large share of the losses," Goss said.

Kansas: The state's overall index increased to 63.0 from July's 59.2. Components of the August survey were: new orders at 73.6, production or sales at 71.1, delivery lead time at 58.2, employment at 67.8, and inventories at 44.2. "According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, since the onset of COVID-19, the state's manufacturing sector has lost approximately 13,000 jobs, a decline of 7.7% with transportation equipment manufacturing accounting for a large share of the losses," Goss said.

Minnesota: Minnesota's overall index slipped to 54.5 from 54.7 in July. Components of the survey were: new orders at 70.5, production or sales at 61.3, delivery lead time at 51.6, inventories at 42.4, and employment at 46.7. "According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, since the onset of COVID-19, the state's manufacturing sector has lost approximately 20,000 jobs, a decline of 6.2% with metal products manufacturers accounting for a large share of the losses," Goss said.

Missouri: The state's overall index advanced to 63.0 from July's 44.7. Components of the survey for August were: new orders at 73.4, production or sales at 70.5, delivery lead time at 62.5, inventories at 44.1, and employment at 64.2. "According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, since the onset of COVID-19, the state's manufacturing sector has lost approximately 4.000 jobs, a decline of 1.5% with machinery manufacturing accounting for a large share of the losses," Goss said.

Nebraska: The state's overall index for August sank to 64.2 from 68.6 in July. Components of the index were: new orders at 73.6, production or sales at 71.2, delivery lead time at 63.4, inventories at 44.3, and employment at 68.4. "According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, since the onset of COVID-19, the state's manufacturing sector has lost approximately 2,000 jobs, a decline of 2.0% with metal products producers accounting for a share of the losses," Goss said.

North Dakota: North Dakota's overall index climbed to 53.6 from 45.5 in July. Components of the August index were: new orders at 70.3, production or sales at 60.8, delivery lead time at 51.0, employment at 43.4, and inventories at 42.3. "According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, since the onset of COVID-19, the state's manufacturing sector has lost approximately 1,000 jobs, a decline of 3.8% with machinery manufacturing accounting for a large share of the losses," Goss said.

Oklahoma: The state's overall index remained above growth neutral in August, however the overall index declined to 61.8 from July's 69.0. Components of the index were: new orders at 74.1, production or sales at 72.8, delivery lead time at 65.3, inventories at 44.6, and employment at 52.1. "According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, since the onset of COVID-19, the state's manufacturing sector has lost approximately 8,000 jobs, a decline of 5.9% with metal manufacturers accounting for a large share of the losses," Goss said.

South Dakota: South Dakota's overall index increased to 62.9 from 61.0 in July. Components of the index were: new orders at 73.3, production or sales at 70.4, delivery lead time at 62.5, inventories at 44.1, and employment at 63.9. "According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, since the onset of COVID-19, the state's manufacturing sector has lost approximately 1,500 jobs, a decline of 3.4% with both durable and nondurable goods producers recording losses for the period," Goss said.