In Tuesday’s Planning Commission Study Session, the commission reviewed an application to rezone a portion of Collier Street in Chaffee Crossing from Not Zoned to Planned Zoning District (PZD) in order to add two additional warehouses to the property.

The property currently has four warehouses and would add two more if the zoning is approved. The two new warehouses would be made out of high quality material and would allow Collier Warehouse, LLC, to provide more warehouse space for rent in the Chaffee Crossing area.

The agent for Collier Warehouse, Brett Abbott, stated the owner had repeated requests for additional storage availability.

Senior Planner Brenda Andrews of Fort Smith Planning & Zoning noted that as of a 2012 decision, the property is in a portion of Chaffee Crossing where warehouses are an acceptable use. Planning Director Maggie Rice pointed out the importance of this recent discovery was that Planning Staff did not previously allow warehouses as an accepted use in the Chaffee Crossing area.

The warehouses are in the Mixed-Use Historic area of Chaffee Crossing.

The commission also reviewed a request for a variance on sign height on Phoenix Avenue and 79th Street. The current code states that signs should not be taller than 6 feet, however, Arkansas Federal Credit Union installed 6-foot signs on top of brick bases that make the signs over 7 and 9 feet tall.

Kyle Thompson with the contractor who installed the signs addressed the commission regarding the fact that the city permitted the signs to be installed without the base.

Thompson stated he was uncertain why they were told to put the signs on top of the bases, but was aware that was not in the permit they had. He also shared that they had expressed concern to the bank that the brick bases might not hold the signs.

In an attempt to find a resolution, Thompson stated that he wanted to work with the city.

The Planning Commission will vote on these on other items on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in hall A3 of the Fort Smith Convention Center.