Paris Elementary School was the site of the district's first COVID-19 case this school year.

The school district’s assistant superintendent said Tuesday a student at the elementary had tested positive on Monday, Aug. 31. The student was in close contact with five other students and one teacher because of the split schedule and staggered entry policy enacted to mitigate exposure.

"All of the parents of any student in close contact have been notified and have been very cooperative," Netlla Cureton, assistant superintendent of the Paris School District said in a statement to the Paris Express. "This was not unexpected and every procedure as set forth by the Arkansas Department of Health and the Arkansas Department of Education has been followed."

Cureton noted the public will be updated if they have further cases or any other developments.

The school continues to clean, sanitize, encourage masks and distancing as well as take precautions to mitigate the risk of exposure to the disease, Cureton added.

There are 356 students who attend the Paris Elementary school. The classrooms that have been suspected of exposure are sanitized with a "fogger" and sanitizer wipes, Cureton said in a phone interview Tuesday afternoon.

Northside High School in Fort Smith was also closed on Tuesday following an ADH report showing 17 students tested positive for COVID-19. Van Buren Schools had 13 students test positive for COVID, the ADH report added.