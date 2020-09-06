Dr. Eric Drolshagen, M.D., is now accepting patients at a Baptist Health’s newest family medicine clinic in the River Valley.

Baptist Health Family Clinic-Chaffee Crossing is located at 11300 Roberts Blvd. It’s Baptist Health’s second location in the growing area.

Drolshagen is a Fort Smith native and graduate of Northside High School who was eager to return home and care for residents of the River Valley. He earned a medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine in Bridgetown, Barbados, in 2016 and completed a residency in family medicine at Wheeling Hospital in Wheeling, West Virginia, this year.

Prior to going to medical school, Drolshagen earned a master’s degree in Biological Sciences from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway and received a bachelor’s degree in Biology at Hendrix College.

Drolshagen says he was inspired to become a physician by his brother who is also a family practitioner.

"I love getting to know people and in a family practice setting, I feel I am able to serve my community the best by building relationships with patients and working with them to achieve their health and wellness goals," he said.

Drolshagen offers a wide range of medical services for the entire family to meet the needs of those who work and live in the growing area of Chaffee Crossing.

To make an appointment with a Baptist Health provider near you, call 1-888-BAPTIST or visit baptist-health.com.

Dr. Thomas Kelly, M.D., recently began performing outpatient procedures at Mercy Clinic General Surgery – Booneville.

Kelly is a general surgeon who began his practice at Mercy in July 1982. He is now accepting new referrals at his Booneville practice.

He will be available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays for endoscopy procedures and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays for other outpatient care, such as gallbladder, hernia and colon procedures, breast biopsies, lesion and cyst removal and other procedures. Clinic hours for post-procedure follow-ups will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays.

Kelly said he was first influenced to go into surgery by Dr. Alton Ochsner Sr., MD, who performed major surgery on Dr. Kelly when Dr. Kelly was a child.

"I hope to use my skills in surgery to provide care for the people of Booneville and surrounding communities," he said.

Kelly holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Louisiana State University and his Doctor of Medicine from Tulane University School of Medicine.

He and his wife, Jennifer Tipton Kelly, live in Fort Smith and have two children, son Andrew Kelly and daughter Jade Armour.

"We could not be more excited about the addition of Dr. Kelly to our Booneville community," said Juli Stec, vice president of operations for Mercy. "Our goal is to continue to increase access to care for our rural residents, with specialty outreach clinics being a key strategic initiative to expand and enhance health care in our rural communities."

Mercy Clinic General Surgery – Booneville is at 880 W. Main St. Phone: 479-508-8263.

Dr. Hannah Eveld, M.D., joined Mercy Clinic Family Medicine – Ozark in August as a family medicine physician.

Eveld graduated summa cum laude from Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia and received her medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock. She served as chief resident during her residency with UAMS West in Fort Smith. She is a member of the Arkansas Medical Society, American Medical Association, American Medical Women’s Association and American Academy of Family Physicians.

Eveld previously served as a volunteer EMT for the City of Ozark Fire Department. She served an internship in anesthesiology at UAMS in Little Rock and worked as a laboratory assistant and pharmacy technician in Magnolia.

Eveld’s family medicine practice will include the care of newborns. Dr. Eveld said she believes in expanding the quality health care already found at Mercy Clinic Family Medicine – Ozark.

"I hope to deliver quality care for the whole family by building upon the foundation of exceptional adult health care that exists in Ozark and by opening new opportunities for children of all ages to receive quality care close to home," she said. "My goal is to give ‘big city care’ with ‘small town service’ and values for everyone."

Eveld added that she loves that her job is to take care of people every day.

"I enjoy the mix of meeting new people and getting to know them and their families while enjoying the complexity and fascination of the science of medicine," she said.

Eveld and her husband, Kyle, live in Ozark. Mercy Clinic Family Medicine – Ozark is at 201 S. Seventh St. Phone: 479-667-1590.

Tara Howerton, APRN, recently joined Washington Regional Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery Clinic where she works alongside Charles Cole, M.D., James Counce, M.D., Robert Jaggers, M.D., Russell Wood, M.D., Megan Backs, PA-C, Rhagen Panyik, PA-C and Kathleen Smith, APN, DNP to provide care for patients in the clinic and hospital setting.

Howerton earned a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Northeastern Oklahoma University. She previously served as a staff sergeant in the United States Air Force as a pharmacy technician and most recently as a clinical transfer coordinator at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks. Howerton is an adult gerontology acute care nurse practitioner and has more than five years of intensive care and medical surgical experience.

Cassidy Hughes recently graduated from Northeastern State University where she earned a Master of Science degree in Speech-Language Pathology. Hughes became interested in The Gregory Kistler Center in Fort Smith after learning the story of Gregory and Michelle Kistler and how the Kistler Center became what it is today, according to a news release. Jennifer Kistler, executive director of the center says Hughes has a strong calling to help children communicate and find their voices.

Hannah Ellis is a new member of the team at the Kistler Center in Fort Smith. She graduated from the University of Central Arkansas in August with a Master of Science degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders. Her interest in the Kistler Center began when she interned at there in the spring of 2020. She was drawn to the Kistler Center’s family-oriented approach and the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of children and their families, a news release states. Ellis says she is excited to be a member of the team at the Kistler Center and to help children reach their goals in the speech room and beyond.

"I was impressed with Hannah’s work ethic as an intern and her ability to adapt quickly to the needs of her patients. I continue to witness these qualities as Hannah embarks on her career here at the center," said Jennifer Kistler, executive director.

Naqing Zheng recently graduated from Boston University where she earned a Master of Science degree in Speech-Language Pathology. She grew up in Philadelphia and recently relocated to Fort Smith. Naqing knew from a young age that she wanted to work with children and began to pursue a career in speech-language pathology after observing a family member work with a child in the school setting. She says she was fascinated with the history behind the Kistler Center, its belief in family centered care, and the opportunities for multidisciplinary care. She believes the Kistler Center will be a great place for professional development and is excited to work with each patient and their family, she added.

"Naqing’s kindness and big heart are two qualities that I noticed right away. We are happy to have Naqing on our team," stated Jennifer Kistler, executive director of the center.

The Gregory Kistler Center is a certified provider for Community Employment Support Waiver for adults and children and Autism Waiver for young children. Also, the Kistler Center has been providing occupational, physical, and speech-language therapy to children for 42 years.