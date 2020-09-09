Beginning on Sept. 15, former Voice editor Jeff Meek will have a new monthly column on president John F. Kennedy. Titled the JFK Files, Meek will explore aspects of the presidents life and legacy, adding to his wealth of writings on Kennedy’s assassination.

Meek’s notable interviews with individuals surrounding the events of Nov. 22, 1963, have become a favorite of Voice readers. These popular stories were even translated into a special edition magazine in 2018.

Jeff Meek has been researching the JFK assassination and Kennedy administration off and on for 45 years. He is the former managing editor of the Hot Springs Village Voice and is currently retired and living near family in north Texas.