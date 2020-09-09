A Mulberry woman was arrested after allegedly suffocating her 2-month-old son when he was crying.

Nancy Williams, 20, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of her child. Williams remains in the Crawford County Jail on a $1 million bond, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Williams around 10 a.m. Sept. 3 called 911 and reported her 2-month-old wasn’t breathing. First responders found a cloth deep in the baby’s throat when they attempted CPR.

Williams later told Mulberry police she shoved a baby wipe down her child’s throat after he woke her husband. Investigators have not determined whether Williams tried to remove the cloth from his throat.

When asked why she didn’t tell first responders there was a cloth in her son’s throat, Williams said she had other things on her mind.