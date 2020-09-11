According to a new poll by Hendrix College and Talk Business & Politics, President Donald Trump is holding 47% of Arkansas while former Vice President Joe Biden stands at 45% with a 3% margin of error. National polls have Biden leading by seven points.

University of Arkansas recently released a voter guide for the 2020 election. This guide addresses state-level issues on the ballot and provides a sort of cheat sheet for voters to take to the polls once they make their decisions on the issues.

There are six issues on the ballot, five of which are being contested in court.

These issues range from a 0.5% sales tax for streets to guidelines on the number of votes needed in the Legislative General Assembly.

The first presidential debate will be on Sept. 29, and Fox News anchor Chris Wallace will moderate. It is not clear what the debate will look like due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines.

Many have blamed the president’s response to the coronavirus pandemic for the close poll numbers while others claim Biden is still riding President Barack Obama’s coattails.

Arkansas early voting begins Oct. 19, and COVID-19 is a legitimate excuse for Arkansans to request an absentee ballot. As of Sept. 9, 1,775 people requested absentee ballots in Sebastian County.