At its Sept. 3 meeting, the Architectural Control Committee reported that it has prepared guidance for Village residents seeking permits. Each permit application will provide residents with information needed for submitting applications to the Property Owners’ Association.

Revised permit application forms may be found on the POA website, ex plorethevillage.com. Select “Members” from the menu bar at the top of the first screen. On the next screen, select “Services” from the menu bar, which will provide a drop-down menu. From that menu, select “Permitting, Inspections & Compliance.” The screen that then opens lists the permit applications that have been updated to include the related instructions. Not all permit application forms have been updated to include instructions but will be added to the page when updated.

The applications may be submitted, and the required permit fees paid online, if the permit applicant creates an account through CitizenServe on the website. Selecting “submit a permit” from the above screen will take you to instructions for creating the account.

Except as noted below, all permit applications will be considered by the ACC at regularly scheduled meetings on the first and third Thursdays of each month. POA staff will notify permit applicants within a few business days after their permit has been considered

Also announced was a new policy for builders of new homes. “For new home plans that have nothing out of the ordinary, the P & I Department will be reviewing applications for approval in our office instead of waiting for the scheduled ACC meeting,” read the new policy in a new POA e-newsletter for builders.