“We’re so pleased to accept Constitution Week Proclamation from Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchison,” Diane Daniel, vice regent Akansa Chapter DAR said. “It will be celebrated Sept. 17 through 22.

“The Akansa Chapter usually visits local schools during this week, but with restrictions due to COVID-19, this year has some changes,” she said.

Susan Read organized the DAR’s patriotic book donation project for elementary schools surrounding Hot Springs Village including Fountain Lake, Jessieville, Mountain Pine and Mount Ida. Specific American patriotic hard cover books were purchased by members who dedicated each one to someone specific and then those books were donated to school libraries.

Sept. 17-22 marks the 233rd anniversary of the signing of the Constitution of the United States of America in 1787, and provides a historic opportunity for all Americans to remember the achievements and vision of the Founding Fathers.

The National DAR initiated the observance in 1955 and Congress adopted the resolution on Aug. 2, 1956, to inform citizens of the basis of America’s great heritage and the foundation of our way of life and to emphasize citizens’ responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the Constitution.

The DAR promotes historic preservation, education and patriotism with commemorative events, scholarships, educational initiatives, service to veterans, meaningful community service and much more.

For more information contact akansa.dar@gmail.com.



