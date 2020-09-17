The focus of David Grann’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” (The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI) centers on the systematic killing of Osage people in Osage County, Oklahoma, during the 1910s–1930s. The thriller links the murders with the eventual development of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

In 1872 the Osage Indians ceded their lands in Arkansas and Missouri for a reservation in Osage County, Oklahoma. Rocky and barren Osage County held a secret. Black gold, oil.

The discovery of oil in 1897 helped the Oklahoma Territory prepare for statehood. The federal government allotted 657 acres to each Osage on the tribal rolls in 1907. An Osage and their legal heirs, whether Osage or not, were granted” headrights” to royalties in oil production.

By 1920 the oil market had grown dramatically; the Osage become rich. The Osage people took in more than 30 million dollars in 1923 alone, by today’s standards an amount of more than $400 million.

Grann’s plot concentrates on Mollie Burkhart and her family. A complicated tale, Grann organizes his extensive research, capturing the sense of menace and explaining the motives behind the killings. He exposes the reader to the “Good Guys,” Washington’s Bureau of Investigation and the “Bad Guys” led by William “King of the Osage Hills” Hale.

His story begins with Mollie, her 3 sisters, Minnie, Anna Brown, Rita Smith and their mother Lizzie. Sister Minnie passes away by 1918 from a “wasting disease.” A second sister, Anna is shot and her body found in a creek bed. Burkhart’s mother Lizzie expires unexpectedly with the same symptomology as Minnie. Investigators believe Minnie and Lizzie were poisoned after drinking moonshine whiskey. The third sister, Rita and her husband are killed in a suspicious home explosion. Burkhart alone, is left to inherit her family’s headrights.

Mollie’s husband is a white man named Ernest Burkhart. Together they have 2 children, James and Elizabeth. Ernest’s family consisted of his brother Bryan and their uncle, William Hale.

Newspapers from 1921-1926 tagged the unsolved murders as the “Reign of Terror.” Later, official documentation sets the total number of Osage people murders at 24; unsolved killings are estimated in the hundreds.

As the number of deaths mount, the Washington Bureau of Investigation’s new chief, J. Edgar Hoover decides to act. Hoover sends in former Texas Ranger Tom White to run the murder investigations and White brings in undercover detectives. Soon, the agents discover widespread corruption among county officials including law enforcement officers, the county coroner and local physicians who helped cover up the crimes.

Killers of the Flower Moon (The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI) has a tightly woven plot but it’s expansive. The Bad Guys are truly evil. The Good Guys struggle to bring them to justice.

Killers of the Flower Moon (The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI) allows the reader to peek inside another tragic chapter in the betrayal of our nation’s Native American brothers and sisters. Read the book, it will open your eyes and break your heart.