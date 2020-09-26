Although Fort Smith police say their No. 1 priority is to protect human life, they can use lethal force when necessary.

And while the law often permits them to do so, it’s not always an easily discernible decision.

Police Capt. Wes Milam taught a use-of-force class at the Citizen’s Police Academy on Thursday. He said the police department follows federal and state laws.

The department’s policy was last updated in July and outlines safeguards to prevent excessive force. But a Fort Smith police officer still may use deadly force if he or she "reasonably believes" it is necessary in an arrest, custody escape, self-defense or defense of a third person.

Milam’s class came one day after a Kentucky grand jury found three Louisville Metro police officers "not guilty" of homicide charges in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor while serving a plainclothes no-knock warrant at her residence several months earlier. It also followed nationwide civil unrest after a Minneapolis police officer on May 25 knelt on George Floyd’s neck for eight minutes before he died.

"Even though the law tells us what we can do, the law doesn’t tell us what we should do," Milam said to the class.

Fort Smith police in 2018 used firearms against suspects twice: once in January 2018 to prevent a suspect from driving a car at the officers; and in October 2018 against a suspect who was high on methamphetamine, holding a knife to a woman’s neck.

The suspect in the second incident died. The one in the first recovered but was sentenced to eight years in prison for three counts of aggravated assault.

The officers in these incidents were cleared of wrongdoing by the prosecution. Fort Smith police have not since used deadly force against a person.

The Fort Smith Police Department policy states an officer must use force appropriate to the situation. But this isn’t clean-cut, Milam explained. A suspect who quickly reaches into his or her waistband and pulls out an object later identified as a cellphone can reasonably be shot if the suspect was acting suspicious and the officer believed in the moment that the object could have been lethal.

Milam in his reasoning cited the federal case Graham vs. Conner, which determined use of force is "reasonable" if an officer believes his or her life is in danger.

"You can’t go off of what was found out afterwards. You have to go off of what the officer knew at the time," said Lt. James Hays, who oversees use-of-force training at the Fort Smith police academy.

Milam said the public often has the luxury of hindsight in officer-involved shootings. He also points out some cases, like that of Breonna Taylor’s, are left to speculation because of a lack of video or audio evidence.

The simulator

Citizen’s Police Academy members were allowed to use the police department’s use-of-force simulator. Officers give verbal commands and are sometimes required to fire a simulated service handgun at an interactive video.

Wayne Bryant participated first and shot two subjects in his video scenario — one who killed a man and shot at him and a woman who raised a knife after grieving over him shooting the man.

Bryant said the shooting simulation helped him understand lethal force and where de-escalation training is applicable.

"I thought I moved fast, I actually could have gotten shot," he said, but added that he could see how officers with more training than him could get the woman to drop the knife without using their firearm.

Along those lines, Hays said the simulator also teaches officers how to de-escalate a situation. He said he can make the video scenarios display the subjects as more or less agitated depending on how they speak to them.

"What we focus on in the training is the officer’s verbal skills and safety techniques trying to calm that situation so it doesn’t escalate to the need for any kind of force," he said.

Ferguson

While officer-involved shootings are often justified by state and federal laws, Milam said connected factors might play into the following public outrage. He gave the example of the 2014 shooting of Ferguson, Mo., resident Michael Brown, in which a white police officer shot a Black man. Officer Darren Wilson was ruled justified because he feared for his life.

Ferguson police officers prior to the shooting enforced fines and costs in the hundreds of dollars for offenses like having tall grass. The city had a roughly 25% poverty rate and was two-thirds Black at the time of the shooting. Meanwhile, the minority group paid for 23% of the city’s budget. Because of these fines and the inability to pay them, a significant number of Ferguson residents were taken to jail on warrants for failure-to-pay offenses.

The factors surrounding the shooting of Michael Brown underscore the importance of government accountability, Milam said. And at all levels, with a strong relationship between the police and the residents they serve. Hays said the use-of-force simulator and the opportunity for dialogue at the Citizen’s Police Academy is a tool to help foster understanding in this way, especially considering the nationwide unrest in the preceding months.

"It’s an educational tool for the public and obviously a training tool for law enforcement to show that, sometimes, things aren’t what they appear," Hays said. "The need to make a life-or-death decision in a split second is a little different than when you get to watch it on video."

Despite good-faith efforts, police officers with bad motives, personalities or habits sometimes get through the hiring process and the academy. This is in despite of their best efforts to prevent them from joining the force, Milam said. He also said officers sometimes use excessive force, but factors like fear, bias and ulterior motives are hard to prove.

To hold officers accountable in these situations, the police department has implemented a rule in which officers who witness excessive force must stop it and report it to supervisors. Their failure to do so, the policy reads, "speaks to an officer’s commitment to truth and integrity" and will result in disciplinary action up to termination.

Milam also pointed out disciplinary action has been taken against officers after others report these incidents.

"Sometimes, officers give us a bad name," Milam admitted. "They’re out there because they’ve got a badge and a gun, and they feel like they can mess with you for no other reason than they think it’s funny."

But when it comes to the individual incidents, officers hope the public uses discernment when assessing them.

"When these things come out and these issues happen, there are always both sides to it," Milam concluded.