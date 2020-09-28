In his monthly report prepared early in September, Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association chief operating officer Jason Temple gave a detailed look at lakes.

Crews treated Lake Maria multiple times in August. The first two applications were for benthic algae. “As the algae began to die and decompose, it broke loose from the bottom and began to float and mat around the lake. The third application was to break up and kill these floating mats,” he said.

At the time the lake looked good and there appeared to be very little surface material.

Carp were also stocked in lakes Maria and Sophia to help with algae and weed control.

Compliance on Lake Coronado was completed. Numerous owners were noted with no visual decals and other infractions were reported around the lake.

A new structure on the Lake Isabella outflow replaces old drain grate material. The new structure will allow small debris such as bark and mulch to pass through and keep the structure open, where the old material would clog and block water flow.

All lakes were full, and the ground is saturated. “If rain continues, the lakes will rise,” Temple told the board on Sept. 16. “The valves on the lakes are not designed for flood control. They are too small to move adequate volumes of water quickly for flooding, and if we drew down lakes prior to potential flooding events and these events did not come to fruition, the lakes would be lower than normal.”

In other August work, POA crews:

• Replaced metal on the animal shelter’s front and side door.

• Completely power washed the POA Administration Building.

• Were working on “reduced pressure zone” testing of all POA sites. A reduced pressure zone is a backflow prevention device used to protect water supplies from contamination, and these are tested periodically.

• Moved the Discovery Center to the POA Administration Building in August.

• Were repairing walkway cracks and expansion joints at Coronado Tennis Center and Coronado Community Center.

As usual, his report showed before-and-after photos of work. The report can be viewed on the POA website at https://bit.ly/2EEUt08.



