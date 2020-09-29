Working at the Hot Springs Village Voice has been a family affair for production editor Cindy Penny.

Over the years, more than a dozen of her family members have worked here.

In November 1996, her sister, Delores Richardson, and her husband, Ken, bought the Village Voice from founder Mel Fluhart.

It wasn’t long after the purchase of the Voice that they also bought LaVilla News, which was the first newspaper in the Village. The Voice is now celebrating its 30th anniversary and entering its 31st year.

The Richardsons met while working at the Malvern Daily Record, married and later bought the Voice.

“At a family reunion years ago, I heard one of our cousins ask Delores if her plan was to have only family work there. Delores said, ‘That would be fine, I would like that.’

“Not everyone working at the Voice was family, but there were quite a few over the years,” Penny recalls.

Delores’ daughter, Shelly Farrow, was news editor and her husband, Craig Farrow, was advertising director. Their son, William, was “office mascot.”

Delores’ youngest daughter, Kenley, was the receptionist and then typesetter/proofreader before heading to college.

“Our parents, Evelyn and Oran Lynch, did their part too,” Penny said. “Mom helped Delores fill racks, and stick address labels on the renewal cards before mailing. She was also the best cook and enjoyed making meals for the staff. And, she rode along with daddy as he drove the paper to Van Buren for printing, spent the night and drove the papers back. Daddy was also the office handiman.”

Nephew Brian Lynch was a sales representative for a few years. His mother, Betsy Lynch, was a fill-in proofreader.

Cousin Karen Garrett worked as a news clerk.

Penny’s oldest daughter, Kortney LaCombe, was an intern and news clerk while on summer break from college. Her middle daughter, Tanesha Carter, was a typesetter, and her youngest daughter, Megan Cochran, also did typesetting.

Nephew-in-law David Reynolds delivered papers. Craig Farrow’s father, Tom Farrow, filled racks and his brother, Jeff Farrow, sold advertising.

Craig Farrow was with the Voice for years. “I spent most of my 20s and early 30s around some of the wisest, hardest-working people in their 60s and 70s. The Village Voice helped me raise my family, taught me more about WWII through personal stories than I could ever learn from a book or movie, and through our work with the service clubs demonstrated how you never stop giving back to your communities. I’m proud and grateful for every minute spent at the Voice working with relatives and developing relationships with others who I think of as family today,” Craig Farrow said.

Penny joined the Voice in 2004. “My sister passed away in 2018, but she is still with me every day,” Penny says.

“The paper has been sold a few times and there have been many changes, but I still strive to keep it as much like it was in the beginning as I can.

“I know she was passionate about the Voice, and I am trying to carry on her legacy.

“It doesn’t matter, blood or not – if you work at the Voice, you’re family,” she said.



