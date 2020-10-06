Circuit Judge Wade Naramore of Garland County seeks re-election for a second term as circuit court judge.

Born and raised in Garland County, Naramore was sworn in Jan. 1, 2015. His wife, Ashley Naramore, is an attorney in Hot Springs and Hot Springs Village.

He says he implemented a comprehensive reform program for juvenile cases that successfully rehabilitated around 90% of participating youth. “These reforms have resulted in an over 40% reduction in juvenile crime countywide and allowed the shifting of court resources so as to dedicate more time towards higher risk and higher need youth,” he says, adding that reforms “also led to a significant reduction in area youth being detained. This has saved over $2 million taxpayer dollars annually and has allowed the downsizing of the juvenile detention facility and the re-allocation of existing county resources to open additional beds at the adult jail.”

Naramore also implemented a school-based truancy program and provided training in restorative justice and conflict conferencing to educators from all seven public school districts. This program resulted in an over 70% reduction in truancy filings countywide, he says.

Naramore created the first teen court program in Garland County and has maintained a juvenile drug court team that provides drug and alcohol resources in an effort to stem addiction at an early stage.

He is a Hot Springs native and Lakeside High School graduate. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in history and psychology, and a juris doctor from the UALR Bowen School of Law.

The Naramores have 2 children and are members of First United Methodist Church of Hot Springs.

Naramore presides over 1,600 cases per year. His caseload consists of all juvenile crime and families in need of services cases, a majority of the family law cases, as well as matters involving estates and trusts.

Naramore says he is actively engaged in helping non-profit organizations. Some of these are Eleanor Klugh Jackson House for Crisis Intervention, Habitat for Humanity, First United Methodist Food Bank, and St. Lukes Episcopal Church.

His campaign website is at www.judgenaramore.com.