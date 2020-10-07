A plaque has been erected dedicating the Alma Tennis Courts to the late tennis coach Toney McMurray.

Toney McMurray served 35 years to the Alma School District. McMurray was the social studies department chairman, regional coordinator for National History Day, high school tennis coach, and the director of the Airedale’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

"I think it is an honor to commemorate Toney by renaming these courts," said Coach Dough Loughridge.

The plaque is just another addition to recent renovations to the tennis courts. Along with new nets, a resurfaced court, windscreens, and lines for pickleball, the courts are being made new in the memory of McMurray.