LITTLE ROCK – The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is pleased to announce the release of the newly created Arkansas Feral Hog Handbook, a guide to resources available in Arkansas to assist with feral hog control and eradication. The handbook includes contact information, websites, and brief explanations of the resources offered by state and federal agencies and other entities.

"The Arkansas Feral Hog Handbook was made possible through a grant funded by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service. We appreciate their partnership and the information provided by other Feral Hog Eradication Task Force members to make the handbook a comprehensive educational resource for Arkansans," Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward said in a news release.

The handbooks are being distributed to the public at locations throughout the state with assistance from partner organizations, including the Arkansas Association of Conservation Districts, University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service, Arkansas Game and Fish, and Arkansas Farm Bureau. Copies of the handbook can be requested at lori.scott-nakai@arkansas.gov. An online version is available here: agriculture.arkansas.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/FeralHogHandbook.pdf

The handbook contains information on the Arkansas Feral Hog Eradication Task Force, feral hog reporting, a summary of the USDA Feral Swine Pilot Program, state laws and rules regarding feral hogs, and other resources with information about feral hogs and the damage they cause.

"The handbook was created to provide a brief overview of feral hog issues as well as provide information resources available to landowners," said J.P. Fairhead, Feral Hog Program Coordinator at the Arkansas Department of Agriculture. "We want the handbook to increase public awareness of the issues related to feral hogs and highlight the collaborative efforts of Arkansas Feral Hog Eradication Task Force members across the state."

Feral hogs are a non-native, invasive species that present a significant risk to human and livestock health, agriculture, and natural resources. In Arkansas, damage from feral hogs is estimated at $19 million annually.

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is dedicated to the development and implementation of policies and programs for Arkansas agriculture and forestry to keep its farmers and ranchers competitive in national and international markets while ensuring safe food, fiber, and forest products for the citizens of the state and nation. Visit agriculture.arkansas.gov.