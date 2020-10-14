The Arkansas State Police is investigating a homicide following the discovery of an individual’s body inside an apartment in Newark on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Special agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division have been requested by the Independence County sheriff’s department to assist deputies in the investigation, a state police news release states.

The victim is a man who agents believe resided in an apartment at 805 Long St. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the apartment after a caretaker discovered the body inside the apartment shortly before 2:15 p.m.

The victim’s body and evidence collected by state police special agents have been turned-over to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory. A forensic examination at the lab is expected to confirm the identity of the victim and tell agents when the death occurred as well as the manner and cause of death.

One person has been detained and is being questioned by state police at the Independence County Detention Center.