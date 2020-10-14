After concerns that kindergarten enrollment was down from previous years, schools reported steady or increased numbers for the 2020-21 school year.

In Fort Smith, the number of new kindergartners was down 110 students this year. According to a district spokesperson, it was still around the 1,000-new-student average they see each year.

Of the 973 new kindergarten students in Fort Smith, 150 are enrolled online. This new option was made available to students due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lakaen Schluterman, principal of Paris Elementary Schools in Logan County, said the kindergarten class of 2020-21 has the most students enrolled since she started working for the school district four years ago.

"One of our kindergarten teachers also said it's the most they've seen," Schluterman said.

Paris Elementary has two classes with 19 students and two classes with 18, both these numbers are close to the state maximum. Schluterman said she was aware of a similar situation of high kindergarten enrollment at County Line Elementary School. A County Line official could not be reached Wednesday.

According to the Arkansas Department of Education, kindergarten classes max-out at 22 students with a part-time instructional aide being employed for those classes.

The number of kindergartners reflects birth rates from approximately five years before the school year in which they enroll. This is why FSPS is unable to clearly determine that enrollment is down, since it is still within the average amount of new students.

Times Record editor John Lovett contributed to this report.