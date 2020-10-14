Here are voting centers for the upcoming Nov. 3 general election and non-partisan runoff.

Any registered voter may vote at any voting center in the appropriate county. It is a misdemeanor to vote more than once.

Early voting kicks off Monday, Oct. 19.

Outlying early voting centers in Saline County will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, through Oct. 31.

Saline County centers:

• 110 La Plaza West, East Gate

• New Life Church, 4200 N. Highway 5, Bryant,

• East Union Baptist Church, 20422 N. Springlake Road, East End.

The downtown Benton site will be open 8 a.m.-6 p.m., including Monday, Nov. 2. The latter will be the sole Saline County center open Nov. 2.

• Benton Vote Center, 221 N. Main St., Benton. The building has a large “Vote Here” sign and is across Main Street from Saline County Courthouse.

In Saline County, election-day centers will be the same sites.

Garland County early voting centers will be open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and at the same time on Nov. 2.

Garland County early voting centers:

• Community Baptist Church, 3518 N. Highway 7, Mountain Valley

• Unitarian Universalist Village Church, 403 Barcelona Road

• Hot Springs Mall

• Garland County Election Commission, 649-A Ouachita Ave Hot Springs

• Lakepointe Church, 1343 Albert Pike

• 1st Baptist Church-Royal, 7402 Albert Pike, Royal.

• Hot Springs Convention Center

Voting centers on Nov. 3:

• Community Baptist Church

• Unitarian Universalist Village Church

• Fountain Lake School, 4207 Park Ave.

• Garland County Election Commission

• Hot Springs Convention Center

• 1st Baptist Church-Royal

• Lakepointe Church

• Garland County Library, 1427 Malvern Ave., Hot Springs

• Bates Community Church, 419 McClendon Road, Hot Springs

• Piney Grove United Methodist Church, 2963 Airport Road, Pearcy

• Hot Springs Mall, 4501 Central Ave., Hot Springs

• Creekside Community Church, 1010 Shady Grove Road, Hot Springs

• Lonsdale City Hall, 501 Cockrill St., Lonsdale

• Roanoke Baptist Church, 238 Whittington Ave., Hot Spring

• Mountain Pine City Hall, 241 Main St., Mountain Pine

• Red Oak Baptist Church, 2791 Highway 290 Hot Springs



