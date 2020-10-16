Riverview Hope Campus in Fort Smith has begun renovations for a new emergency shelter that is expected to be completed in the summer of 2021.

This new wing of the shelter will increase the number of emergency beds from 19 to 35.

Hope Campus opened three years ago in an effort to reduce homelessness in Fort Smith. Since that time, the campus has provided nearly 100,000 beds, about 26,000 loads of laundry, more than 115,000 showers and almost 343,000 meals. The staff at the campus has helped 656 people gain employment and 512 people transition to self-sufficiency.

Hope Campus received a $1 million grant for this project as part of CARES Act funding. Their hope is that the renovation would not cost the full amount and that the rest would be used for operational needs.

"Hope Campus has become and is becoming a beacon of hope in our community," said board member Tim Beasley.

Beasley is a local pastor and opened a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday with a prayer that Hope Campus would continue to do good work in the community of Fort Smith.

Executive Director Chris Joannides gave a brief history of the facility, stating that they opened their doors with 85 beds which were full within four days. The campus soon received funding for 20 additional beds for a maximum capacity of 105.

The challenge of COVID-19 meant they had to space out their beds and move some out of the main sleeping area. Hope Campus moved 20 beds into an area of their facility that has not been completed as a "Band-Aid solution" according to Joannides.

Joannides admitted that it is impossible to eliminate homelessness, but stated that the goal of Hope Campus was to "reduce homelessness" by providing programs for individuals to learn skills needed to gain employment and become self-sufficient.

This expansion will double their emergency beds, and have its own day room, showers and laundry area so that the program residents and emergency residents will be in separate areas.

"When you have nowhere else to go, this is where you find yourself," Joannides stated.

The long-term goal is to have people experiencing homelessness be attracted to their program and help them get on their feet. Joannides calls their programs, "a hand up, not a hand out."