Are you wanting more information on how to apply for a Garland County Habitat for Humanity Home?

Applicants must be residents of Garland County and meet income requirements. To see income requirements visit https://give.garlandcountyhabitat.org/campaigns/16357-2020-application-seminar?ref=1&uid=302013.

In addition to income requirements, families are chosen by 3 selection criteria:

1. Need.

2. Ability to pay.

3. Willingness to partner.

The seminar marks the beginning of the Open Application Period, which ends at noon on Dec. 17. Space is limited. Review the income requirements prior to attending the in-person seminar. Registration is required for in-person attendance. Register at https://give.garlandcountyhabitat.org/campaigns/16357-2020-application-seminar/join. No childcare will be provided. Registration closes at 5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 16.

Live streaming will be available at Facebook.com/garl andcountyhabitat. No registration required.