After two previous delays, U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes III issued an order delaying Franklin Co. Sheriff Anthony Boen’s trial until March 8, 2021.

Boen was accused of assaulting three detainees who were not resisting between September 2017 and December 2018. He pleaded not guilty to all three counts of deprivation of rights.

This latest delay is due to concerns about the coronavirus and if it would be possible to keep a jury free from the virus for the duration of the trial.

If convicted, Boen could face up to 30 years in prison, three years of supervised release and up to a $250,000 fine.