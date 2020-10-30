The Veterans History Project at the Library of Congress is celebrating their 20th anniversary with a series of panel discussions and musical performances.

The Veterans History Project of the American Folklife Center collects, preserves, and makes accessible the personal accounts of American war veterans so that future generations may hear directly from veterans and better understand the realities of war.

Former Voice editor Jeff Meek will be participating in a panel discussion on Saturday, Nov. 14. According to a press release, the event will feature “a compelling group of interviewers, from students to professionals, share their experiences, best practices and what VHP participation has meant to them.”

The 20th anniversary concert and lecture series will premiere on the VHP’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/vetshistoryproject .