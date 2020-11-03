1) U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton was reelected Tuesday to a second six-year term, but not without competition. Skipping out on the Arkansas PBS debate in October while campaigning for candidates in other states damaged his integrity with voters. His Libertarian Party challenger, Ricky Dale Harrington, secured over 32% of the state’s votes. It was an unprecedented number for a Libertarian Party candidate in Arkansas.

2) Issue 1, the 0.5% road tax was on a trajectory to pass Tuesday night into a permanent extension with 54.88% approving in 60% of the areas reporting. The state’s sales tax rate is 6.5%. According to Gov. Asa Hutchinson, this 0.5% tax would produce $290 million annually, $205 million of which would go to ARDOT and the other $85 million would go towards city and county street funds.

3) The 0.25% county tax to support the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith support tax failed by a margin of nearly 13%; over 6,000 votes. The tax would have been extended an additional 10 years after 19 years in place to support maintenance operations at the university. Without the annual income of about $6 million from the 0.25% sales tax, UAFS Chancellor Terisa Riley told the Times Record in October the university may be required to increase tuition.

4) A closely watched Sebastian County Circuit Judge runoff race for between Greg Magness and Rita Howard Watkins finally came to a close Tuesday after months of anticipation. With 100% of the areas reporting, the final vote tally was 60.56% for Magness and 39.44% for Watkins. Magness will succeed Judge James O. Cox in January.

5) Former Vice President Joe Biden was still in the lead Wednesday morning with 238 Electoral College votes to President Donald Trump’s 213, according to the unofficial results reported by The Associated Press. But several swing states remain to be fully counted — Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. These could determine who wins the White House.