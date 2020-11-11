Renovations are complete at the Hot Springs Village Veterans Memorial. Weather conditions and an aging substructure were contributing factors causing the need for repairs to the Memorial. Village residents raised $16,000 to pay for the job. Ted Hart led the project for the HSV Veterans Memorial Foundation.

Hart provides details on the undertaking. “After removing much of the old shrubbery, the POA staff installed all new underground electrical service, an updated sprinkler system and they took down two trees near the front of the Memorial. The POA saved HSVVMF money by hauling the granite gravel. POA trucks returning from trips to a nearby dump site hauled the stone which was then stored at the POA maintenance yard. The staff repaired termite damage to the kiosk.”

The HSV Men’s Garden Club took on the memorial as part of its annual project. Al Edmonson, a landscape architect, drew schematics which included transplanting some existing plants amidst new greenery and materials. The HSVMGC donated $3,000 to help defray costs.

Large boulders got moved, border stones were added and fresh crepe myrtles put into the ground. Topping off the project, the memorial received a fresh layer of sod, LED flagpole lights and the benches received a coat of paint. For Hart, it was all in the details.

“I want to issue a thank you to the people who made all this happen for the community,” he grins and continues. “A huge ‘Job well done’ goes out to Al Edmonson and the HSV Men’s Garden Club, Jason Temple and Norm Meredith and all the other Property Owner’s Association employees who did a great job in completing the job. Of course, I must thank the foundation's member who spread the rock, Max Billingsly, Ron Burns, F.T. Eyre, Mike Hood, Keith Keck, Dominic Listerman, Harv Shelton, Bob Sweeten, John Weidert, David Welsh and Mike Williams. We cannot forget Susan McCarty, a Rotarian who spread gravel with the guys.

“The HSVVMF hopes Hot Springs Village residents find the Veteran’s Memorial a fitting tribute to our nation’s veterans.”



