Linda Dalton Rider’s family military background could easily evolve into an autobiographical history, as Linda and many of her family members courageously served in various branches of the United State military and would undoubtedly share countless memories.

“I was born at Fort Knox, Kentucky, and it was the beginning of my military experience. My father was serving in Korea when I was born. He retired after 33 years of service. Little did I know the last time I would be at Fort Knox was when I had to qualify on an M16 on the gun range,” said Linda.

“I remember when I was a little girl, my mother would drop me off where my father worked his last years at Fort Knox. He would tell me to go play in the warehouse area where the WWII tanks and other vehicles that belonged to General Patton were parked,” she said.

She said the warehouse was a fun playground and perhaps her childhood experiences explains her joining the military at age 26. “I pretended to drive the jeep and jumped in and out of a deuce and a half. I was afraid to get down into the tank because I was small and probably couldn’t climb out without help.”

“I grew up and became a Special Education teacher. Coincidentally, military recruiters were in the high school cafeteria where I was teaching in Pasadena, Texas. I asked them if they had a program available for me. The program was called The Civilian Acquired Skills Program and was designed for women with advanced education to work in offices. It was created in the 1970s for female teachers, nurses and other advanced education women.”

The program required basic training and a 4-year commitment to duty. “It was eliminated in the ’80s as it was discriminating to male soldiers.” She was in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1977 to 1981 at the Rank of Specialist 5.

“Reading the history of my family and their patriotism, I understood my interest in being part of a program that creates heroes. I’m so proud of my family members who served their country,” said Linda.

Discharge from the Army Reserves didn’t slow down her dedication to the military. “My husband, Glen Rider and I lived in the Houston NASA for nearly 40 years. After retiring from teaching, I volunteered at the USO DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston, and later at the Ellington Field Welcome Center.”

While working with disabled veterans she realized war is never over for them. “My brother-in-law accompanied his brother’s body home from Vietnam and many share similar stories of loss of life and disability.

Linda and Glen Rider organized a Veterans Walk in Pearland, Texas. Working with Hike for Mental Health, the organization supports the needs of soldiers returning from the battlefield. Donations were given to many facilities to help soldiers returning with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Proud to remember her family veterans:

• Grandfather, Thomas Evans Sr. - Marine

• Uncle, Bob Evans, National Guard cited for participation in the Manhattan Project

• Uncle, Thomas Evans Jr., Army Office Corps of Engineers

• Father, John Dalton, Army retired after 33 years of service including the Horse Cavalry riding with the Texas Rangers.

• Uncle, Edward Dalton, Army

• Uncle, Jack Pasco, Merchant Marine

• Brother, Bill Brindle, Coast Guard Officer

• Brother-in-law, Paul Doering, Green Beret Special Forces Army Officer



