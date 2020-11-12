Many recent concerns regarding guarded gate procedures have been raised by Hot Springs Village residents. Comments included "gate security not being enforced" and "gate security new rules."

Stephanie Heffer, director of placemaking and development, along with Charlie Brown, community development manager, offered clarity on what appeared to be new initiatives.

"Gate policies are not new, but we have some new procedures. For a long time, there was a lack of enforcement and a compliance team to enforce the policies. As a compliance team, we are responsible for enforcement of the policies of the policy guide," said Heffer.

Article 1, of Chapter Three of the HSVPOA Policy Guide state that "Members, residents, and any other entity authorized by the POA may sponsor guests/visitors. the conduct and actions of a guest/visitor are the responsibility of the party declaring such person to be their guest/visitor."

Garage sales

"Garage sales are personal events and a resident must use their personal HSV number to allow a shopper to enter the gates’” said Brown.

Residents should use their POA ID number but add to the comment section 'garage sale,' when they call the gate.

“However, it is much easier for POA members to access gate admission on the POA website in the member section under gate passes. That will give the visitor permission to go to the sale, but it does not give them permission to use all the entities in HSV," said Brown.

Garage sale visitors must call the homeowner having the garage sale and be given an access number which is the seller’s POA number and each individual must be registered by the homeowner to the gate to come in for a garage sale. The garage sale puts the responsibility on the resident having the sale. Dash passes indicate a business/style visit rather than a personal visit, and the resident remains responsible for attendees to their sales.

"Dash passes for garage sales used to be drive to the gate, and all you had to do was tell the guard you were going to a garage sale, and you got a pass into the Village. Now the responsibility is placed on the person having the sale,” said Heffer.

Previously, Dash passes all looked the same. Now they are specific to the reason you enter.

They are not, as Heffer notes, personal invitation by a resident for a visitor to enjoy an amenity, such as the beach. “We now know if a visitor is here strictly for a business/garage sale appointment or if they are a guest of a member for personal reasons,"

Churches

Churches have been given specific information to make a special pass for church members who are not POA members.

The pass has to contain the name of the church, the service times, the name of the individual who is the church member, as well as an issued and end date which cannot be longer than one year.

“All a church member needs to do is present the church pass at the gate and they will receive a dash pass for time designated on the church pass. Showing the proper church pass gets a member a dash pass quickly at the gate," said Brown.

Restaurants and services

Restaurant reservations are required to enter the gates by a confirmation email, or letter showing the restaurant name, phone number, and date and time of reservation. This may be a printed copy or image on a device such as a smartphone.

Professional appointments, dental, therapy, and various other services require a printed appointment card showing the person’s name and date and time of appointment or an email with the aforementioned information.

Banks

To visit a bank or other financial institution, the gate requires proof of the visitor's account with the particular entity.

This raised concerns about security and potential identity theft. However, the POA only requires proof of an account.

A visitor is not required to show the bank account specific number, just a pass from the bank that some banks provide, or a copy of their statement, account number crossed out, or showing a debit card with their finger covering the account number.

Letters were sent to all entities inside the gates including churches, professional offices and facilities, restaurants, and other businesses in authorizing the entry of non-members of the POA for the purpose of visiting their facility, attending a service, meeting, or conducting business.

According to portions of the letter, "To accomplish this, we are instituting a 'proof of authorized entry' requirement for all parishioners, club members, customer and event attendees who are not a POA Member and seek to come through the games for authorized reasons. While we understand that this process will take some time to fully implement, it is important for all entities affected to address this quickly.”